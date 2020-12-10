Angels Are Reportedly ‘Determined’ To Make Big Offseason Move

The Los Angeles Angels made one of the biggest moves of the 2019-20 Major League Baseball offseason when they signed Nationals star Anthony Rendon to a huge contract.

Los Angeles, led by superstar Mike Trout, still managed to disappoint in 2020. The Angels finished 26-34 on the season, missing out on the playoffs for the sixth straight year.

The American League West Division franchise is reportedly “determined” to change that in 2021.

Los Angeles has lacked a top-of-the-rotation starter and the Angels are planning on changing that this offseason, per MLB insider Jon Heyman.

“Folks are convince the #LAAngels are determined to add a top of the rotation starter. Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer is the obvious option, and the LA/UCLA product may relish a homecoming. The top trade options may be Sonny Gray and Blake Snell; the list of No. 1 guys is short,” he reported on Wednesday night.

Bauer is the top starting pitcher on the free agency market and he’s a California native, having played collegiately at UCLA.

Several teams have shown interest in Bauer, who has previously said that he would like to sign one-year deals.

Bauer, 29, is coming off a Cy Young season with the Cincinnati Reds.