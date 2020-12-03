The MLB’s 2020 offseason is starting to heat up. Trades and free agency aren’t taking place at the rapid pace like they normally would due to the uncertain future with the 2021 season, but moves are still being made.

Wednesday night, the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels reportedly agreed to a notable trade.

Baltimore is reportedly sending veteran MLB shortstop Jose Iglesias to the Los Angeles Angels. Iglesias was one of the top shortstops in baseball last season. The 30-year-old shortstop hit .373 with three home runs and 24 RBI.

Los Angeles, which made a big move last offseason in signing Anthony Rendon from Washington, has been searching for an everyday option at the position.

Now, the Angels reportedly have one in Iglesias.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news.

MLB insider Jon Heyman has confirmed the trade. It’s unclear at this point who the Orioles will be getting back for Iglesias.

Iglesias signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Baltimore for the 2020 season. The deal included a club option for $3.5 million for the 2021 season.

Los Angeles is coming off a disappointing 2020 season in which the Angels finished 26-34 on the year.