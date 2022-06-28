Angels Pitcher Suffered Unfortunate Injury In Sunday's Brawl

The Los Angeles Angles paid a significant price for engaging with the Seattle Mariners in an ugly brawl during last Sunday's AL West battle.

Angels relief pitcher Archie Bradley suffered a significant injury as a result of the brawl.

Bradley fell awkwardly on his hand/arm as he attempted to climb out of the team's dugout right at the start of the brawl.

The Angels announced this Tuesday that their relief pitcher suffered a fractured elbow. He's heading to the injured list where he could miss as much as two months of the season.

"Archie Bradley was injured (fractured elbow) falling out of the dugout during the brawl, head athletic trainer Mike Frostad said. He’s expected to be out a couple of months," said Sam Blum.

Bradley had a 4.82 ERA in 21 appearances so far this season. Not the best numbers, but the Angels' depth in the bullpen is going to be tested over the next few weeks.

The Angels didn't just lose Bradley because of Sunday's brawl, either.

Major League Baseball suspended interim manager Phil Nevin 10 games, pitchers Ryan Tepera and Andrew Wantz received five games and Raisel Iglesias got a two-game suspension.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon, who's out for the season after undergoing wrist surgery, will serve his five-game suspension when he returns from the IL.