Angels Reveal Bizarre Reason Shohei Ohtani Scratched From Start Tonight

Shohei Ohtani warms up in the outfield before a game for the Angels.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JULY 26: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels warms up before their game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on July 26, 2020 in Oakland, California. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

When the Los Angeles Angeles announced that Shohei Ohtani was a late scratch from his scheduled start tonight, alarm bells went off.

After all, Ohtani didn’t pitch at all in 2019 and made only two starts in 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He also had a recent start where some observers were concerned about his lost velocity.

However, shortly after it was revealed that Patrick Sandoval would be taking the mound in place of Ohtani, the Angels released a new batting order with the two-way star listed as the designated hitter. Therefore, Ohtani had to be healthy.

As it turns out, the explanation for his missed start is almost too crazy to be believed. Ohtani had to take public transportation to the ballpark today in Oakland because there was an accident on the Bay Bridge.

As a result, he was delayed and reached the ballpark too late to begin properly preparing for his start.

Absolutely unreal. For the Angels, it surely beats the alternative of him being out due to an injury, but this type of bad luck has been plaguing the team all season long.

LA has had a brutal run of injuries, including one to superstar outfielder Mike Trout. At 22-27, the Angels sit in fourth place in the AL West.

They’ll try to beat the first-place Oakland Athletics tonight with Ohtani in the lineup, but not on the bump.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.