When the Los Angeles Angeles announced that Shohei Ohtani was a late scratch from his scheduled start tonight, alarm bells went off.

After all, Ohtani didn’t pitch at all in 2019 and made only two starts in 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He also had a recent start where some observers were concerned about his lost velocity.

However, shortly after it was revealed that Patrick Sandoval would be taking the mound in place of Ohtani, the Angels released a new batting order with the two-way star listed as the designated hitter. Therefore, Ohtani had to be healthy.

As it turns out, the explanation for his missed start is almost too crazy to be believed. Ohtani had to take public transportation to the ballpark today in Oakland because there was an accident on the Bay Bridge.

As a result, he was delayed and reached the ballpark too late to begin properly preparing for his start.

Joe Maddon said Ohtani was switched to DH tonight because … there was an accident on the Bay Bridge and he had to take the BART instead It pushed back his routine too much. Suzuki and Gosselin were also on the delayed bus, which is why they're out You can't make this stuff up — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) May 28, 2021

Absolutely unreal. For the Angels, it surely beats the alternative of him being out due to an injury, but this type of bad luck has been plaguing the team all season long.

LA has had a brutal run of injuries, including one to superstar outfielder Mike Trout. At 22-27, the Angels sit in fourth place in the AL West.

They’ll try to beat the first-place Oakland Athletics tonight with Ohtani in the lineup, but not on the bump.