Angels Star Mike Trout Diagnosed With Rare Condition

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is going to have to play with a rare back condition for the rest of his career.

The injury is referred to as a “costovertebral dysfunction at T5."

"This is a pretty rare condition that he has right now in his back,” Angels trainer Mike Frostad said via USA Today. “The doctor (Robert Watkins), who is one of the most well-known spine surgeons in the country, if not the world, doesn’t see a lot of these."

Trout hasn't played since Jul. 12 when he left the game against the Houston Astros with back spasms.

He's still traveling with the team but there's no set date for his return right now.

Trout was having an outstanding season before the back injury flared up. In 79 games, Trout has hit 24 home runs with 51 RBIs off a .270 batting average.

He's also drawn 39 walks and has 76 total hits in 282 at-bats.