Angels Suffered Historic Loss On Thursday Night - Here's How

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels at bat against the Chicago White Sox during the game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 02, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Angels tied the MLB record for most solo home runs in a single game. And yet, they were unable to defeat the Oakland Athletics.

The Angels collectively crushed seven solo homers. As a result, they became the second team in MLB history to hit seven solo homers and still lose.

Additionally, the Angels became the first team in league history to hit seven solo home runs and not score any other runs in the game.

Shohei Ohtani, Kurt Suzuki, Taylor Ward, Mickey Moniak, Jo Adell and Jared Walsh all went deep for the Angels. Ohtani crushed two solo homers.

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin addressed this historic loss during his postgame press conference, saying "I guess they always say solo home runs don't beat you, but you feel like if you hit seven, you might. It didn't work out for us."

The Angels will be back in action this Friday evening against the Seattle Mariners.

We'll see if the Angels can avoid back-to-back historic losses.