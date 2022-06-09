Angels Turned To Nickelback Last Night: MLB World Reacts

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 10: A general view of the Angels logo on a ribbon board during a summer workout in preparation for a shortened MLB season during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Angel Stadium in Los Anaheim, California. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels are pulling out all the stops in an attempt to end their losing streak.

On Wednesday night, the Angels sent all nine batters up to the plate with walk-up songs from Nickelback. Unfortunately, it didn't help them snap their skid.

The Angels' losing streak reached a team-record 14 games on Wednesday, as they fell short to the Red Sox in a 1-0 ballgame.

Even though the Angels lost yet again, the MLB world is commending them for playing Nickelback songs throughout the night.

Of course, there are plenty of jokes being made this Thursday morning on Twitter regarding this situation.

"Not even Nickelback can save that poverty franchise," an MLB fan tweeted.

"They would never do this, but the Angels would win 69-0 if they used all Carly Rae Jepsen songs," Ben Kouchnerkavich said.

"This tweet is so beautiful, it should be framed and hang in the Louvre," Maury Brown wrote.

The Angels will be back in action this Thursday evening against the Red Sox.

It has yet to be announced if the Angels will try the Nickelback method for the second game in a row.