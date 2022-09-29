Anonymous MLB Player's Comment On Citi Field Goes Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view during ceremonies honoring the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks prior to a game between between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees at Citi Field on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are about to embark on their first playoff appearance since 2016 with their most wins in a single season since 1988.

The atmosphere in Queens should be electric this October.

On Thursday, The Athletic released a poll asking anonymous MLB players various topics related to the upcoming postseason. One of them inquired about the most intimidating atmosphere.

While another New York venue, Yankee Stadium, drew the most votes, one player had an interesting assessment of Citi Field.

"It’s like playing in a f—ing nightclub in there," the unnamed player said.

The music may not be as obnoxiously loud as a nightclub, but the sounds of Timmy Trumpet playing in Edwin Diaz get thousands of Mets fans off their feet.

Speaking of Diaz, he received 44.5% of the votes for the pitcher players would want to close Game 7 of the World Series. Mets starter Jacob deGrom topped the results for the guy players most want to start that winner-take-all game, with teammate Max Scherzer placing second.

However, players picked the Dodgers to win the World Series. The Mets received fewer votes (14.5%) than their division rivals, the Atlanta Braves.

Before commencing the playoffs, the Mets will face Atlanta in a monumental three-game series that will go a long way to determining the NL East winner. The Mets have a one-game lead entering Friday's first matchup