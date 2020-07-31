Another MLB Game Has Been Postponed Due To Positive COVID-19 Tests

The 2020 season for the MLB has been off to a rough start in terms of minimizing the spread of COVID-19. We’ve already seen the Miami Marlins suffer a huge outbreak in their clubhouse, but it turns out they might not be alone in that department.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the St. Louis Cardinals have received positive coronavirus tests and will have to postpone their game tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Passan said it’s unclear how many people tested positive for the Cardinals. That being said, it’s best for the team to shut down operations right now in order to get a firm grip on the virus.

It’d be great to have a full season of baseball this summer, but there has to be serious concern here regarding the players’ safety. All it took was a week for the league to have multiple cases.

Positive coronavirus tests with the St. Louis Cardinals have postponed their game against the Milwaukee Brewers, a source tells ESPN, confirming the @jonheyman report. Unclear how many, but to this point positives had been limited to teams in the East. Now in the Central, too. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2020

Earlier this week, the MLB announced that it temporarily paused the Marlins’ season. That could be the Cardinals’ fate if they also suffered a major outbreak in the locker room.

Three games that were supposed to take place this Friday have been postponed. In addition to the Brewers-Cardinals series being put on hold, the MLB will not allow the Blue Jays-Phillies and Marlins-Nationals series to happen until these clubhouses lower their rate of infection.

Hopefully, the MLB can find a way to limit its number of positive COVID-19 tests while keeping the season alive. That’ll be tough to do without a bubble though.