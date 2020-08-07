It looks like another MLB team has fallen victim to a clubhouse outbreak of COVID-19. This time, it’s the St. Louis Cardinals.

According to Mark Saxon of The Athletic, tonight’s Cardinals game against the Chicago Cubs is being postponed. Per the report, there have been further positive COVID-19 test results.

The situation is especially problematic for St. Louis, which has not played in over a week. Nine of its games have already been postponed due to an outbreak with the club.

Saxon pointed out that even if they play tomorrow or Sunday, it’s going to be rough on the Cardinals. They were already set to play 55 games in just 52 days.

This is problematic for a lot of reasons. Among them: the #Cardinals haven't played since July 29 and already were trying to play 55 games in 52 days. https://t.co/UWo4zzvYfF — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) August 7, 2020

If St. Louis is forced to miss a full week of action due to this clubhouse outbreak, it may not be physically possible for them to finish the season in a timely manner.

The Miami Marlins, who dealt with a similar situation, have missed six games and have a lot of catching up to do.

But the Cardinals are now on pace to miss ten whole games at a minimum. If they’re forced to postpone the rest of the weekend, they’ll have postponed a full dozen.

We’ve spent a lot of time ripping Miami for how poorly they’ve handled COVID-19 in the clubhouse. But the St. Louis Cardinals, and Major League Baseball as a whole, will have a serious problem on their hands if they can’t get the situation under control immediately.