Another MLB Team Reportedly Decides To Not Play Tonight

Three NBA playoff games were supposed to take place this Wednesday, but the league has postponed them since the players are furious over the latest police shooting involving Jacob Blake. It appears the NBA’s decision to boycott games has inspired the MLB.

Quickly after the NBA announced that basketball won’t be played today, the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers postponed their game.

“Our team and the Reds felt that with our community and our nation in such pain, tonight we wanted 100 percent of the focus to be on issues that are much more important than baseball,” Brewers union rep Brent Suter said.

Cincinnati and Milwaukee won’t be the only two MLB franchises sitting out tonight. San Diego and Seattle have also voted to not play this Wednesday.

Austin Hedges, Tommy Pham and Manny Machado met with Kyle Seager, Shed Long and Marco Gonzales to decide if they should hold off from playing.

The Mariners have voted to not play tonight.

Austin Hedges, Tommy Pham and Manny Machado just met with Kyle Seager, Shed Long and Marco Gonzales. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 26, 2020

Athletes are using their platforms to push for change when it comes to social injustice. They’ve made it clear they won’t stand for all the violence taking place in the United States.

It’s tough to figure out how athletes can make those who refuse to listen actually hear them out, but you have to commend them for taking matters into their own hands.

We’ll see if other sports leagues join the MLB and NBA in their fight for justice.