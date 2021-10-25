The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Anthony Rizzo Reportedly Has 1 Free Agency Preference

Anthony Rizzo rounds the bases at Fenway Park after hitting a home run for the Yankees.BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 6: Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after his home run against the Boston Red Sox during the AL Wild Card playoff game at Fenway Park on October 6, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

When the New York Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline this past summer, they did so knowing he might not be around next year.

Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when the Yankees shipped off a pair of young prospects to bring him over from the Chicago Cubs. After the deal, Rizzo helped New York secure a Wild Card spot and homered in the Yankees’ Wild Card game loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The 32-year-old first baseman is about to hit free agency, but longtime New York baseball columnist Bob Klapisch says Rizzo might want to reup in pinstripes.

According to Klapisch, who writes for NJ Advance Media, one of Rizzo’s family members said the three-time All-Star is “quite eager” to return to the Yankees, if the team wants him back.

In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.

Rizzo could be a fit for the Bronx Bombers in 2022, if they decide to play DJ LeMahieu at third base or in a “super utility” role. The Yankees likely have Gleyber Torres locked in at second base and will need a new shortstop, with Gio Urshela also potentially starting at third base.

Of course, it depends on how much money the Yankees want to spend on Rizzo, and how many years they’re willing to give a guy who will be 33 next August and has shown signs of an offensive decline over the last two seasons.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.