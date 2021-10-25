Anthony Rizzo Reportedly Has 1 Free Agency Preference

When the New York Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline this past summer, they did so knowing he might not be around next year.

Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when the Yankees shipped off a pair of young prospects to bring him over from the Chicago Cubs. After the deal, Rizzo helped New York secure a Wild Card spot and homered in the Yankees’ Wild Card game loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The 32-year-old first baseman is about to hit free agency, but longtime New York baseball columnist Bob Klapisch says Rizzo might want to reup in pinstripes.

According to Klapisch, who writes for NJ Advance Media, one of Rizzo’s family members said the three-time All-Star is “quite eager” to return to the Yankees, if the team wants him back.

According to a family member, Anthony Rizzo is quite eager to return to #Yankees in 2022. That’s an important first step, assuming NYY want him back. Have to assume they do. — Bob Klapisch (@BobKlap) October 25, 2021

In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.

Rizzo could be a fit for the Bronx Bombers in 2022, if they decide to play DJ LeMahieu at third base or in a “super utility” role. The Yankees likely have Gleyber Torres locked in at second base and will need a new shortstop, with Gio Urshela also potentially starting at third base.

Of course, it depends on how much money the Yankees want to spend on Rizzo, and how many years they’re willing to give a guy who will be 33 next August and has shown signs of an offensive decline over the last two seasons.