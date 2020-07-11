Yankees Star Aroldis Chapman Tests Positive For COVID-19

Last night, the MLB announced 58 players tested positive for COVID-19 during its latest batch of tests. Less than 24 hours later, the New York Yankees revealed that Aroldis Chapman has also tested positive for the virus.

Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch was the first to share the news of Chapman’s positive test. He also added that Chapman is showing mild symptoms.

Players that test positive for the virus have to isolate for an extended period of time. This situation is worth monitoring even more than others due to the fact that Chapman is actually experiencing symptoms. We’ve seen a lot of athletes test positive but show zero symptoms.

The Yankees are currently scheduled to face the Washington Nationals on July 23. It’d be shocking to see Chapman on the field for Opening Day, especially if he just started experiencing symptoms.

Chapman had a 2.21 ERA and 37 saves last season for the Yankees. His 2019 campaign ended on a sour note though, as he gave up a walk-off homer to Jose Altuve in Game 6 of the ALCS.

In November, the Yankees gave Chapman a three-year deal worth $48 million. When he’s on his game, the hard-throwing lefty is easily one of the best relievers in the MLB. Fans can’t get enough of seeing him throw pitches that clock in at over 100 MPH.

Hopefully, Chapman can make a speedy recovery and rejoin his team later this month.