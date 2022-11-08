Arrest Made In Ted Cruz Incident At World Series Parade

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 22: Neil Parrott, left, Republican candidate for Marylands 6th Congressional District, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, arrive by bus to a campaign event in Frederick, Md., on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Parrott is challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. David Trone, D-Md. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams/Getty Images

During the World Series parade for the Houston Astros, a man threw two beer cans at Senator Ted Cruz. On Tuesday morning, the Houston Police Department provided an update on this situation.

A 33-year-old man named Joseph Halm Arcidiacono has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Senator Cruz was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith Street when he was struck by a full beer can. One can apparently hit him in the chest/neck area.

It was reported that Senator Cruz didn't need medical attention. A video of this incident has surfaced on social media.

According to court documents, Arcidiacono's bond was set at $40,000. He has been released from custody.

The court documents also state that Arcidiacono "used and exhibited a deadly weapon, namely an unopened metal beverage can" to hit Senator Cruz on purpose during the parade.

Arcidiacono is expected to appear in court this Wednesday.