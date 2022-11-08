Arrest Made In Ted Cruz Incident At World Series Parade
During the World Series parade for the Houston Astros, a man threw two beer cans at Senator Ted Cruz. On Tuesday morning, the Houston Police Department provided an update on this situation.
A 33-year-old man named Joseph Halm Arcidiacono has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Senator Cruz was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith Street when he was struck by a full beer can. One can apparently hit him in the chest/neck area.
It was reported that Senator Cruz didn't need medical attention. A video of this incident has surfaced on social media.
According to court documents, Arcidiacono's bond was set at $40,000. He has been released from custody.
The court documents also state that Arcidiacono "used and exhibited a deadly weapon, namely an unopened metal beverage can" to hit Senator Cruz on purpose during the parade.
Arcidiacono is expected to appear in court this Wednesday.