Associated Press Announces Its Male Athlete Of The Year

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani.ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels at bat against the Chicago White Sox during the game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 02, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

In 2020, LeBron James received The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year award. On Tuesday, The Associated Press announced the recipient of this year’s award.

It turns out MLB star Shohei Ohtani has been named AP’s Male Athlete of the Year. This makes sense considering he was the MVP of the American League this past season.

In just his fourth season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani had a .257 batting average with 46 home runs and 100 RBI.

Ohtani is truly a one-of-a-kind athlete due to his two-way abilities. He made 23 starts over the course of the 2021 season, finishing the year with a 3.18 ERA and 9-2 record.

The fact that Ohtani can both hit and pitch at an elite level makes him unlike any player currently in the MLB.

During the 2021 season, Angels manager Joe Maddon raved about Ohtani’s unique skillset.

“He’s doing something we haven’t seen in our lifetimes, but he’s also doing it at the very highest level of hitting and pitching,” Maddon said, via The Associated Press. “He’s doing more than other players, but he’s also doing it better than almost everybody else on that field, and those are the greatest players in the game, his contemporaries. He’s playing their game, but he’s also playing a different game.”

Make no mistake, what Ohtani accomplished this year will never be forgotten.

