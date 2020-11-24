The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Astros Are Reportedly Discussing A Blockbuster Trade

Carlos Correa Houston AstrosHOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 25: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a walk off single in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on May 25, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are reportedly considering a major trade as we head deeper into the 2020 MLB offseason.

Carlos Correa is one of the best shortstops in the game. The 26-year-old shortstop was an All-Star in 2017 and has been a major driving force behind the Astros’ success since getting drafted No. 1 overall in the 2012 MLB Draft.

The shortstop might not be in Houston for much longer, though.

Houston has reportedly been shopping Correa this offseason, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The team has reportedly been “floating” Correa in trade talks since it’s “unlikely they will sign him before he reaches free agency at the end of the season.”

Correa isn’t the only notable Astros player who could be on the move this season. Houston outfielder George Springer and it’s unlikely that he’ll return. Springer is arguably the top position player on the free agent market and he’s likely to receive several major contract offers.

Houston is coming off a playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.

The Astros will hope to contend again in 2021, though it could be tough to do that without Springer and Correa in the lineup. Houston has some tough decisions to make coming up.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.