The Astros Are Reportedly Discussing A Blockbuster Trade

The Houston Astros are reportedly considering a major trade as we head deeper into the 2020 MLB offseason.

Carlos Correa is one of the best shortstops in the game. The 26-year-old shortstop was an All-Star in 2017 and has been a major driving force behind the Astros’ success since getting drafted No. 1 overall in the 2012 MLB Draft.

The shortstop might not be in Houston for much longer, though.

Houston has reportedly been shopping Correa this offseason, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The team has reportedly been “floating” Correa in trade talks since it’s “unlikely they will sign him before he reaches free agency at the end of the season.”

Ken Rosenthal says the Astros are apparently discussing with other teams the idea of trading Correa. Hate it. https://t.co/xX8xNBlUGw — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) November 24, 2020

Correa isn’t the only notable Astros player who could be on the move this season. Houston outfielder George Springer and it’s unlikely that he’ll return. Springer is arguably the top position player on the free agent market and he’s likely to receive several major contract offers.

Houston is coming off a playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.

The Astros will hope to contend again in 2021, though it could be tough to do that without Springer and Correa in the lineup. Houston has some tough decisions to make coming up.