Astros General Manager, Assistant General Manager Both Gone Days After World Series

HOUSTON - APRIL 2: A general view of the opening day game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Houston Astros on April 2, 2007 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Pirates won 4-2 in 10 innings. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

In a surprising turn of events, the Houston Astros have decided to completely overhaul their front office just four days after hosting a World Series parade.

Earlier this Friday, it was reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan that general manager James Click was not returning to the Astros. He rejected the team's one-year contract offer.

A few hours later, Passan reported that Houston fired assistant general manager Scott Powers.

"Powers was a former R&D executive with the Dodgers who was brought in as an AGM by James Click in January," Passan tweeted. "Now Click and Powers are gone from the World Series champions on the same day."

Baseball fans are understandably confused by these moves. The Astros just won their second championship in the past six seasons.

This is a bizarre conclusion to this year for the Astros, make no mistake about it.

With Click and Powers no longer part of Houston's brain trust, ownership must find a pair of formidable executives to help sustain its dominance over the rest of the American League.