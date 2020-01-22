Astros Getting Crushed For Tweet From Team Account Last Night

These days, the Houston Astros can’t even win some local awards without being ridiculed. Guess that’s what happens when you’re the focus of a massive sign stealing investigation.

Last night was the Houston Sports Awards, and the Astros took home three honors. Owner Jim Crane won Executive of the Year, third baseman Alex Bregman won Athlete of the Year and second baseman Jose Altuve’s walk-off ALCS-winning home run was named Moment of the Year.

In a vacuum, those choices make sense. However, the team is getting crushed for how it celebrated the honors.

The comments in response to the tweet below are going predictable poorly for the Astros.

On one hand, it is tough for the Astros to not acknowledge these accolades.

On the other, whoever sent the tweet had to know the reaction it was going to draw. That’s to be expected given the controversy surrounding the franchise right now.

It is going to be like that for some time too.