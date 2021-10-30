Astros Player Placed In Protocol Ahead Of World Series Game 4

Down two games to one in the World Series, the Houston Astros now find themselves without a fairly important backup player. Jason Castro, the team’s second catcher behind Martin Maldonado, has entered COVID-19 protocols.

Castro played in 66 games for Houston this year, with 179 plate appearances. He hit .235/.356/.443 on the season, with eight home runs and 21 RBIs.

So far, he’s 0-for-3 in two appearances in the World Series against the Atlanta Braves, with one strikeout. He’s 2-for-7 in the postseason, with a home run and two RBIs, all coming against the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS.

He’ll be replaced by Garrett STubbs on the roster. The 28-year old has 87 plate appearances in 51 games across the last three seasons with the Astros.

Astros catcher Jason Castro placed in Covid protocol. Replaced on the roster by Garrett Stubbs. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 30, 2021

This year, he hit .176/.222/.235 for Houston, with 38 plate appearances through 18 games. He had six hits on the year, knocking in three runs. He’s also been a slightly above-replacement-level defensive player in limited time, per Baseball Reference.

After the two teams split the two-game set in Houston, the Braves took back a series lead with a 2-0 win on Friday night. Houston’s back is definitely against the wall, with two more games in Atlanta before things potentially head back to Houston for a Game 6. The Astros need to take at least one on the road over the next two night for things to get there.

First pitch tonight is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.

[Jesse Rogers]