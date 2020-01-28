Astros Reportedly Set To Hire Veteran MLB Manager

The Houston Astros are reportedly set to hire Dusty Baker as the team’s next manager, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

A.J. Hinch, Baker’s predecessor in Houston, lost his job along with general manager Jeff Luhnow as part of the fallout from the team’s sign stealing scandal. The Astros interviewed a number of candidates to replace Hinch, including former MLB managers Brad Ausmus, Buck Showalter and John Gibbons.

In the end, they went with Baker, who has over two decades of managerial experience with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals. Baker last managed with the Nats in 2017.

For his career, he owns an overall record of 1,863-1,636 in the regular season. Baker’s teams have made nine playoff appearances and he won the NL pennant with the Giants in 2002.

Overall, Baker’s experience and approach should be welcome for an Astros organization that is going to be the subject of intense scrutiny this season. MLB fans and players are irate at Houston’s use of subterfuge to win two the 2017 World Series and presumably in the two seasons afterwards.

Houston will need a steady hand to guide it through the chaos in the coming months, which is what the front office is hoping Baker provides.