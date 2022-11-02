Astros Pitcher Doesn't Think He Was Tipping Pitches vs. Phillies

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 01: Lance McCullers Jr. #43 of the Houston Astros is pulled from the game against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning in Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Al Bello/Getty Images

Lance McCullers Jr. had a rough outing for the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series, giving up seven runs to the Philadelphia Phillies in 4.1 innings worth of work.

Several fans questioned if McCullers was tipping his pitches on Tuesday night. There were multiple hitters on the Phillies who jumped all over his off-speed pitches.

McCullers quickly shut down that narrative.

"This has nothing to do with tipping," McCullers told reporters, via ESPN.

McCullers is known for throwing a lot of off-speed pitches, and the Phillies clearly did their homework.

"I am who I am. I'm going to throw a lot of off-speed. Everyone knows that."

Astros co-pitching coach Joshua Miller also debunked that theory.

"We didn't identify anything specific today," Miller said. "It's something that we always monitor and look into."

Game 4 of the World Series will take place this Wednesday evening. First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET.