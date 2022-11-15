Astros Reportedly Have Eyes Set On Big Free Agent

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - AUGUST 29: The roof of Tropicana Field is reflected in a Houston Astros batting helmet prior to the game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The game was moved to Tropicana Field because of Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB via Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Astros are going to do everything in their power to retain their status as the team to beat in the American League.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros "have identified" Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo as their No. 1 free agent target at first base.

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi confirmed Rosenthal's report on Tuesday.

"The Astros have made Anthony Rizzo their top priority at first base," Morosi said. "Anthony has until 4 p.m. today to accept or reject the qualifying offer from the New York Yankees."

Rizzo received a $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Yankees last week. He recently declined his $16 million player option for the 2023 season.

Rizzo finished the 2022 season with a .224 batting average, 32 home runs and 75 RBI.

If Rizzo wants a long-term contract, his best bet would be to decline the Yankees' qualifying offer. On the flip side, it's hard to pass up the chance to make over $19 million next season.

In the event the Astros sign Rizzo this offseason, that would add another layer of intrigue to their rivalry with the Yankees. It's not everyday a team can bolster its roster while weakening its rival in the process.