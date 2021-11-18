Astros Reportedly Pursuing Another Big Free Agent

The Houston Astros made their first big splash of the offseason on Wednesday, signing right-hander Justin Verlander to a one-year, $25 million contract. With that deal officially done, the Astros’ front office can turn their attention over to one of the hottest free agents on the market.

According to USA Today insider Bob Nightengale, the Astros are pursuing All-Star outfielder Starling Marte.

“Now that the Houston Astros have Justin Verlander back, they are being ultra aggressive in their pursuit of free-agent center fielder Starling Marte,” Nightengale tweeted on Thursday.

Marte finished the 2021 season with a .310 batting average, 12 home runs and 55 RBI. In addition to being a steady hitter, Marte is quite lethal with the leather. After all, he’s a two-time Gold Glove winner.

Unsurprisingly, the Astros won’t be the only team in pursuit of Marte this offseason. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman is reporting that Marte’s market is “very hot” at the moment.

“Starling Marte market is very hot, so he could be that rare star player who signs a big multiyear deal in November, as I just said on Hot Stove,” Heyman tweeted. “Phillies, Yankees, Mets, Astros, Rangers, Marlins, many others in.”

If the Astros want to land Marte in free agency, they’ll need to make sure they outbid the competition.