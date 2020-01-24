Former Astros SP Dallas Keuchel Comments On Sign-Stealing Scandal

If you thought all the drama from the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal would end anytime soon, think again. With Spring Training almost here, the public wants to hear the players’ side to the story that has been the topic of conversation in the MLB.

Earlier this month, Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve fielded questions about the cheating scandal. Neither superstar for the Astros took any accountability for the team’s wrongdoings.

On Friday, former Houston starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel shed light on the what went on behind the scenes.

Keuchel actually apologized to the media for his role with the Astros. Although he’s currently on the Chicago White Sox, he didn’t shy away from sharing his true feelings.

“It’s just what the state of baseball was at that point in time,” Keuchel said. “Was it against the rules? Yes it was. And I personally am sorry for what’s come about the whole situation.”

He revealed that Houston didn’t steal signs every game, but that doesn’t exactly make the situation any better.

Keuchel apologizes for Astros sign-stealing scandal. Said it was “not like every game we had it going on.” pic.twitter.com/oAS4DewLk5 — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) January 24, 2020

Dallas Keuchel apologized for his part in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal: "It's just what the state of baseball was at that point in time. Was it against the rules? Yes it was. And I personally am sorry for what's come about the whole situation." #WhiteSox — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 24, 2020

Keuchel is the first current or former player from the Astros’ championship team to apologize for their sign-stealing methods.

Now that Keuchel has commented on this scandal, he can move on and prepare for his first season as a member of the White Sox.

As for the current players on the Astros, they’ll likely face questions about the cheating scandal throughout Spring Training.

Houston is still searching for a new manager to lead the club for the 2020 season. Former manager A.J. Hinch was suspended for a year due to his role in all of this, which then resulted in the front office parting ways with him, along with general manager Jeff Luhnow.

[Madeline Kenney]