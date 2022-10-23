Astros Shut Out Yankees In Game 3: MLB World Reacts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

The Houston Astros are one win away from making the World Series. On Saturday night, they pitched a three-hit shoutout against the New York Yankees.

Chas McCormick got things started for the Astros with a two-run homer in the top of the second inning. Trey Mancini and Christian Vazquez added to the team's lead in the sixth inning.

The Yankees, meanwhile, struggled to get anything going at the plate. Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader are the only ones who recorded a hit this Saturday.

Unsurprisingly, the baseball world had a lot to say about the Yankees' awful performance.

"Houston came into Yankee Stadium and threw a three-hit shutout in what was a must-win game for New York. Astros lead the ALCS, 3-0, and can clinch a World Series berth Sunday. In three games, the Yankees have scored four runs. Can’t score, can’t win," ESPN's Jeff Passan tweeted.

"The Astros, who tossed a no-hitter at Yankee Stadium four months ago, use six pitchers for a three-hit shutout in Game 3 of the ALCS. The Astros beat the Yankees, 5-0, to take a 3-0 lead in the series. What incredible display of pitching for Houston the postseason," Astros reporter Brian McTaggart said.

"Damn shut out those Yankees," one fan said. "Definitely wasn't expecting that."

Just to put the Astros' dominance over the Yankees into perspective, they've played 91 innings this season. New York has failed to hold a lead at the end of 89 of them.

Game 4 of the ALCS will take place on Sunday night. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.