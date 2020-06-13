Astros Star Deleted Viral Tweet Amid Yankees Cheating Rumors

Late Friday night, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reported a federal judge will unseal a letter that allegedly shows New York was a part of an elaborate sign-stealing scheme during the 2017 season as well.

Immediately after the report emerged, Houston Astros fans and players started throwing shade at the Yankees. Several players, including Carlos Correa, took shots at the Yankees after taking heat for their own cheating scandal.

Correa reacted to this news on Twitter with the following message: “Wait…what?” It’s the exact same message Yankees star Aaron Judge used when talking about the Astros cheating scandal.

He wasn’t the only member of the Astros to call out the Yankees, though. Star infielder Alex Bregman posted a gif mocking the rival Yankees and the message quickly went viral.

Unfortunately, Bregman decided to delete the tweet.

Annnnnddddd Bregman deleted his tweet. Coward. pic.twitter.com/AHb1rkVeQU — Eric Hubbs (NC Dinos 25-9) (@BarstoolHubbs) June 13, 2020

The Yankees initially received a fine for their alleged cheating violations during the 2017 season. However, commissioner Rob Manfred decided that was enough punishment for the powerful New York team.

The Astros, meanwhile, were subject to a much greater punishment after winning the title in 2017 and subsequent seasons.

Currently Major League Baseball has bigger things to worry about that punishing the Yankees for an alleged cheating scandal.

The league has not been able to come to a consensus on a restart plan for the 2020 season. With the owners and players not in agreement, it looks like there might not even be a season at all.