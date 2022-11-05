Astros Star Injured In Game 5 Won't Play In Game 6

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros is caught in a rundown and is tagged out by Rhys Hoskins #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in Game Five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Al Bello/Getty Images

With the Houston Astros one win away from being World Series champions, they've made a notable change to their roster.

The Astros have replaced first baseman Yuli Gurriel with catcher Korey Lee. He was injured in a rundown during the seventh inning of Game 5.

Unfortunately for Gurriel, he will be out for the rest of the World Series.

Gurriel was batting .316 with one homer in the Fall Classic. The former Gold Glove winner has provided Dusty Baker with a steady bat in the middle of the lineup.

Now that Gurriel is out for the rest of the series, the Astros could potentially move Christian Vazquez to designated hitter.

This has to be a tough pill to swallow for Gurriel, but he'll quickly forget about this moment if this season ends with a World Series title.

Game 6 between the Astros and Phillies will take place tonight. First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET.