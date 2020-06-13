When the news broke that Houston stole signs en route to winning the World Series in 2017, the clubhouse was under heavy fire by the rest of the MLB. Now that another team from the American League is being accused of cheating, the Astros have shared their thoughts on this topic.

According to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com, a federal judge will unseal a letter that allegedly shows New York was a part of an elaborate sign-stealing scheme during the 2017 season as well.

Houston shortstop Carlos Correa reacted to this news on Twitter with the following message: “Wait…what?” If you think this message from Correa seems familiar, then you’re correct because it’s what Aaron Judge said in November.

Judge originally tweeted out “Wait…what,” when Houston was accused of stealing signs last fall. The fact that Correa copied his message is quite hilarious, and it also might add another element to the growing rivalry between the Astros and Yankees.

Correa has been extremely vocal throughout this entire sign-stealing saga. He has defended his teammates and called out anyone that has spoken about them in a negative way.

The MLB has bigger issues than figuring out if the Yankees should be punished for what they allegedly did in 2017. As of right now, the league doesn’t have a plan in place to play baseball this year.

Whenever the MLB figures out a plan for this season, Rob Manfred might want to revisit this situation.

If the Yankees receive any punishment for their actions in 2017, Correa will likely have something to say about it.