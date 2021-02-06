Athletics, Rangers Reportedly Agree To Trade

MLB’s offseason rolls forward as organizations continue to settle their roster prior to spring training. On Saturday, a pair of veteran players in the American League West are on the move.

According to Ken Rosenthal and confirmed by Jeff Passan, the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers agreed to a deal centered on swapping SS Elvis Andrus and DH Khris Davis. The Rangers will also receive a pair of prospects, while the A’s are expected to acquire another unnamed player and additional cash.

For Oakland, scooping up Andrus will fill the void left by Marcus Siemien at shortstop. The 30 year-old signed in free agency with the Toronto Blue Jays in late January on a one-year deal worth $18 million.

The Rangers will get the chance to dump the Andrus’s salary, due to be $28.5 million this season, and acquire a cheaper bat in Davis to add to their line-up.

The Oakland A’s are acquiring SS Elvis Andrus and another player and will be sending DH Khris Davis and a pair of prospects to the Texas Rangers, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 6, 2021

Elvis Andrus is under contract with Oakland through 2022 and will be owed $28.5 million. Khris Davis is making $13.75 million and is a free agent after the 2021 season. A’s get a shortstop to replace Semien. Rangers shed money. @Ken_Rosenthal was first on the main exchange. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 6, 2021

Rangers also getting catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker along with Khris Davis from the Athletics for shortstop Elvis Andrus, one other player and cash, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 6, 2021

Overall, the deal might leap out because of the two big names, but neither team greatly improved. In a rare deal between two division foes, the trade helps each organization accomplish a smaller goal.

Andrus joins the Athletics primarily to provide veteran leadership and consistent defense at shortstop. Although his numbers at the plate have taken a dip, the 32-year-old provides a wealth of experience in MLB. The Athletics raced out to the No. 2 seed in the AL in 2020, but ultimately fell short, so it’s possible Andrus could help lead them back into the postseason in 2021.

The Rangers will receive Davis, who from 2016 to 2018 raked 40+ home-runs every year. Since then, he’s tapered off, but still should be able to provide Texas with power in the middle of their line-up. The Rangers finished last in the division last season, so will need quite a few chips to fall their way later this year.

For both teams, time will tell if their newly acquired veterans play a major role in 2021.