Atlanta Braves Make Opinion On A Name Change Extremely Clear

The Washington Redskins have publicly committed to a formal review of their name and, according to reports, one is coming soon. The Cleveland Indians are another professional team that could see their name change.

Don’t expect the Atlanta Braves to follow suit, though.

The National League East contenders reportedly sent an email to season ticket holders this weekend, making their opinion on a possible name change very clear.

It’s not happening.

Paul Lukas of UniWatch.com obtained the letter sent to Braves season ticket holders.

Letter sent to Braves season ticketholders says team name will not be changing, chop is "one of the many issues that we are working through." (Full letter: https://t.co/nDojeh00Rm) (h/t Marty Buccafusco) pic.twitter.com/dpmUCFDtSB — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) July 12, 2020

“Through our conversations, changing the name of the Braves is not under consideration or deemed necessary. We have great respect and reverence for our name and the Native American communities that have held meaningful relationships with us do as well. We will always be the Atlanta Braves.

“As it relates to the fan experience, including the chop, it is one of the many issues that we are working through with the advisory group,” the letter reportedly reads.

The Cleveland Indians, meanwhile, released a different statement, saying they are “committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”

The Major League Baseball 2020 season is set to begin in less than two weeks.