Atlanta Braves Trade Rumor Is Reportedly Not True

(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Contrary to a rumor that surfaced Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves aren't shopping ace Max Fried.

Jim Callis appeared on MLB Network to discuss a three-team deal that sent catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics to Atlanta. He dropped a major bombshell at the end of the segment, saying it won't be shocking if the Braves trade Fried as their payroll expands.

It appears MLB fans should still be shocked if that happens. ESPN's Buster Olney said the NL East champions "aren't entertaining" a trade involving Fried following a 101-win season.

Atlanta trading Fried would be odd, to say the least.

The southpaw solidified his status as a formidable ace when registering a 2.48 ERA in 30 starts last season. He was a vital member of the 2021 World Series champions and remains essential to Atlanta contending for another title in 2023.

Fried will stay affordable for two more seasons under arbitration. However, Callis suggested the Braves may want to move the 28-year-old before he can hit free agency.

That would be a questionable decision for a franchise that's already locked down Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Spencer Strider, and Michael Harris to team-friendly extensions. While those contracts make it tougher to give Fried a long-term deal, such a collection of elite young talent should motivate the franchise to capitalize and build a sustainable powerhouse.

Fried should begin 2023 atop a potent Atlanta rotation featuring Strider, Kyle Wright, and veteran Charlie Morton. Perhaps a move would be more feasible next offseason if the two sides are far apart on a new deal.