MLB Franchise Announces Expansion To 100 Percent Capacity

In just over a week, the Atlanta Braves will take a big step, allowing for full crowds at home games for the first time this season. Beginning with the May 7 game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the club is set to allow 100-percent attendance at Truist Park.

The news comes after a big announcement from the CDC, which confirms what has been apparent for a while: COVID-19 transmission is much more difficult outside than it is inside. With the potential for over 41,000 fans to attend games, the franchise will maintain its safety precautions as it ramps things back up here.

“All modified health and safety measures at Truist Park will remain in place. Measures include wearing a face covering unless actively eating or drinking in your ticketed seat, cashless concessions, mobile ticketing and ordering, and a no bag policy,” the Braves’ announcement reads.

It also opens the door for “revisions to the seating capacity or other health and safety measures,” based on how things progress from here. As vaccinations continue to ramp up, hopefully that will not be necessary, though fingers crossed on that.

The Atlanta Braves are not requiring proof of vaccination for attendees either, though the team cites the increasing vaccination rates in the Southeast as its reason for opening things up.

The team is currently at home, in the middle of a four game homestand against the Chicago Cubs, with the attendance limitations still in place. It will hit the road for series at the Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals before returning home to what some hope will be a packed Truist Field.

At 11-12 on the season, Atlanta is currently tied for second in the NL East, one half-game behind the 9-9 New York Mets.

