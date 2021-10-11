Look: Awful Baserunning Mistake In Braves vs. Brewers

A brutal baserunning mistake in Monday’s NLDS game between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers cost the Braves a chance to grab an early lead in a pivotal Game 3.

In the bottom of the second inning with just one out and runners on first and third, catcher Travis d’Arnaud hit a deep fly ball to left field. After Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich made the catch, Braves third baseman Austin Riley tagged up and took off for home.

But he wasn’t the only Atlanta baserunner to try and advance.

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall got greedy and attempted to take second base, which was extremely ambitious given Yelich’s position in left field. Yelich fired the ball into second to nail Duvall, before Riley was able to cross home plate.

The decision cost the Braves a run and moved the game to the third inning, still scoreless.

Here’s a close look at the baserunning blunder, via The Big Lead:

An all-time baserunning blunder from Adam Duvall costs the Braves a run.

Duvall clearly wanted to be aggressive and put more pressure on the Brewers, but the decision to try and take second base was ill-advised. In a playoff game where every run counts, the Braves will wish that their centerfielder had stayed put and allowed Riley to score the go-ahead run.

Duvall made up for the mistake with a triple in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the rest of the Atlanta lineup couldn’t drive him in. In what’s shaping up to a pitcher’s duel, Game 3 between the Braves and the Brewers will head to the fifth still knotted at zero.

