Barack Obama Shouted Out 2 Sports Teams On Thursday

Former U.S. President Barack Obama doesn’t tweet often nowadays – let alone about sports. But Thursday was a special occasion that saw him give a shout out to two teams from his home city of Chicago.

On Thursday, the former President congratulated the WNBA’s Chicago Sky for reaching the WNBA Finals. He gave special recognition to Sky superstar Candace Parker in the process.

“It’s always good to be from Chicago, but this year is especially sweet. Congratulations to the @ChicagoSky for making it to the WNBA finals, and to the legend,@Candace_Parker, for making all of us proud. We’ll be rooting for you,” he tweeted.

President Obama followed up that tweet with a shout out to the Chicago White Sox. He congratulated them on reaching the MLB playoffs and wished them luck in their title push.

“And of course, I’m excited for my @WhiteSox to be back in the playoffs. It’s going to be hard to top a walk-off home run on the Field of Dreams, but if any team can do it, it’s this one. Go Sox!” he tweeted.

And of course, I’m excited for my @WhiteSox to be back in the playoffs. It’s going to be hard to top a walk-off home run on the Field of Dreams, but if any team can do it, it’s this one. Go Sox! pic.twitter.com/vymsDfGpCW — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 7, 2021

Barack Obama played basketball in high school and has been a supporter of the White Sox for many years. He threw out the first pitch of the 2009 MLB All-Star Game while wearing a White Sox jacket.

Obama grew up as a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, but changed his fandom to the Chicago Bears at one point. He invited the 1985 Bears to the White House in 2011 – a ceremony they had been denied when they won in 1986 due to the Challenger space shuttle disaster.

It remains to be seen if the Sky or White Sox can win their respective titles. But they’ll have an iconic fan cheering them on as they try.

[Barack Obama]