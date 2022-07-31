Barry Bonds Embraced By Giants Fans: MLB World Reacts

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 11: Former San Francisco Giants player Barry Bonds acknowledges the fans during a ceremony to retire his #25 jersey at AT&T Park on August 11, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Baseball writers might not think Barry Bonds is deserving of a spot in Cooperstown, but it's pretty clear how the fans of the sport feel about him.

Bonds, arguably the greatest player in baseball history, received a raucous ovation by Giants fans on Saturday.

"Awesome seeing Barry Bonds get embraced by fans like this," Talkin Baseball tweeted.

That's pretty awesome.

"Put this man in Cooperstown already stop the foolery," one fan tweeted.

"Cuz the fans were never the problem," another fan suggested.

"It’s almost like he should be in the hall of fame…… idk just a thought," one fan added.

"Fans don’t care about steroids," one fan added.

Make it happen, baseball writers.