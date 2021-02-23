Video Of Bartolo Colon’s Monster Home Run Is Going Viral

There might not be a better sight in baseball than Bartolo Colon hitting a home run. It rarely happens, but when it does, it’s a thing of beauty.

Over the weekend, Colon was playing in a friendly exhibition in the Dominica Republican when he hit an absolute moon shot to center field.

Despite being 47 years old, Colon proved that he can still get a hold of one. His home run was a no-doubter, as everyone knew it was gone from the moment the bat made contact with the ball.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone, but the baseball community can’t get enough of Colon’s latest highlight.

Here’s the home run that Colon hit over the weekend:

Bartolo Colon's mammoth home run! Big Sexy! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/W4LFExl3dN — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) February 23, 2021

Colon set the MLB world on fire in 2016 when he crushed a home run against the San Diego Padres.

New York Mets play-by-play commentator Gary Cohen had an incredible call on the play, saying “He drives one! Deep left field! Back goes Upton! Back near the wall! It’s outta here! Bartolo has done it! The impossible has happened!”

The days of ‘Big Sexy’ shining on the mound are over, but he’s showing that he has some pop in his bat.

Hopefully this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Bartolo Colon at the plate.