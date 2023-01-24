Baseball Hall Of Fame Announces Latest Member

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Busch Stadium during the National Anthem prior to Game One of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium on October 7, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images) Joe Puetz/Getty Images

The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced one new inductee Thursday night.

Scott Rolen was the only player to clear the 75-percent voting threshold necessary for induction into Cooperstown. Selected on 76.3 percent of ballots, the third baseman narrowly made the cut on his sixth try.

Rolen batted .281/.364/.490 with 316 home runs across 17 MLB seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, and Toronto Blue Jays. Yet the seven-time All-Star was more renowned for his defense, winning eight Gold Gloves for his work manning the hot corner.

According to Baseball Reference, Rolen's 70.1 WAR ranks 10th among all third basemen. Everyone ahead of him is in the Hall of Fame except for Adrian Beltre, who enters the ballot in 2024.

Rolen garnered NL Rookie of the Year honors when slashing .283/.377/.469 for the Phillies in 1997. He finished fourth on the 2004 NL MVP ballot after posting a career-high 34 home runs and 1.007 OPS with the Cardinals.

Two years later, Rolen won a World Series with St. Louis. He went 8-for-19 with three doubles and two walks during the Fall Classic.

First baseman Todd Helton (72.2%) and reliever Billy Wagner (68.1%) fell short of joining Rolen into the Hall of Fame. First baseman Fred McGriff will also get inducted into the class of 2023 alongside Rolen after the Contemporary Baseball Era committee elected him in December.