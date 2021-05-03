Baseball Hall Of Fame Announces Decision On Roberto Alomar

Roberto Alomar has stepped down from the National Baseball Hall of Fame Board of Directors, the institution announced on Monday.

Alomar submitted his resignation on Saturday. This is the latest part of the fallout surrounding the former star’s sexual misconduct allegation from 2014.

A 2011 inductee into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Alomar’s plaque will remain in Cooperstown, even if he will no longer work on the board.

Alomar, who had previously been a consultant with MLB, was put on the league’s ineligible list last week. The Toronto Blue Jays also cut ties with the 12-time All-Star, who was inducted into the team’s Level of Excellence in 2008.

At the time, Alomar tweeted that he was “disappointed, surprised and upset” with the league’s decision.

Alomar retired from baseball following the 2004 season. A two-time World Series champion with the Blue Jays, he finished his career with a .300 batting average, 210 home runs, 474 stolen bases and 10 Gold Gloves