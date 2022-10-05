Baseball World Is Celebrating CC Sabathia Wednesday

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Former All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia had personal news to share with his fans on Twitter this Wednesday.

Sabathia, 42, announced that he's seven years sober.

"Blessed to celebrate 7 years of sobriety to this day," Sabathia wrote on Twitter. "Seven years ago, I made a decision to improve every aspect of my life. To be a better teammate, father, husband, and friend. Im so thankful to have overcome alcohol dependency and live a healthy life. To many more years."

Sabathia announced in 2015 that he was checking himself into an alcohol treatment center. He then opened up about his battle with alcoholism in a piece for The Players' Tribune.

Sports fans are commending Sabathia for being honest about this journey.

"Good on you sir," one fan responded. "The struggle is real. God bless you and your family."

"This is the type of stuff I love to see," another fan wrote.

Sabathia, a former Cy Young winner, had a large fan base during his time in the MLB. Though he hasn't been on the diamond since 2019, he continues to win over people's support.

Congratulations to Sabathia on seven years of sobriety.