Baseball World Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Horrible First Pitch

On Tuesday night, former UFC star Conor McGregor gave fans something to laugh about when he stepped on the baseball field.

McGregor had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs- Minnesota Twins game tonight. Unfortunately for him, the honor belonged to all the fans who got to watch his first pitch.

It was very evident that McGregor hasn’t spent much time on the baseball diamond. Either that or his suit was just a little bit too tight for him to get through the pitch the way he wanted.

Whatever the reason, McGregor gave fans one of the worst first pitches in baseball history on Tuesday night. The horrific throw immediately went viral on social media.

Fans all said the same thing, claiming it’s one of the worst first pitches of all-time.

Connor McGregor joins the list of all-time bad first pitches pic.twitter.com/4FEQGj485X — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 21, 2021

Of course, fans couldn’t help but make fun of longtime umpire Joe West, who has had a few questionable calls in the past.

“This Conor McGregor first pitch was called a strike by Joe West,” said another on social media.

This Conor McGregor first pitch was called a strike by Joe West.😂pic.twitter.com/7UccYDffLc — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) September 21, 2021

McGregor doesn’t get paid to throw a baseball, but one would think he’d be a little better at it considering he likely knew in advance he’d be throwing out the first pitch.

Get ’em next time, Conor.