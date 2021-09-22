The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Baseball World Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Horrible First Pitch

Minnesota Twins v Chicago CubsCHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 21: Conor McGregor throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago Cubs take on the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on September 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, former UFC star Conor McGregor gave fans something to laugh about when he stepped on the baseball field.

McGregor had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs- Minnesota Twins game tonight. Unfortunately for him, the honor belonged to all the fans who got to watch his first pitch.

It was very evident that McGregor hasn’t spent much time on the baseball diamond. Either that or his suit was just a little bit too tight for him to get through the pitch the way he wanted.

Whatever the reason, McGregor gave fans one of the worst first pitches in baseball history on Tuesday night. The horrific throw immediately went viral on social media.

Fans all said the same thing, claiming it’s one of the worst first pitches of all-time.

Of course, fans couldn’t help but make fun of longtime umpire Joe West, who has had a few questionable calls in the past.

“This Conor McGregor first pitch was called a strike by Joe West,” said another on social media.

McGregor doesn’t get paid to throw a baseball, but one would think he’d be a little better at it considering he likely knew in advance he’d be throwing out the first pitch.

Get ’em next time, Conor.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.