Baseball World Reacts To Jacob deGrom's 2022 Debut

For the first time this season, Jacob deGrom took the mound for the New York Mets this Tuesday night. Better yet, he looked like his old self.

deGrom began his 2022 season with back-to-back strikeouts, even hitting 102 MPH on the radar gun at one point. He then got an easy groundout for a third out.

He's cruising, and the baseball world is very impressed.

"Every time this man gets hurt, he comes back with more superpowers," said Damichael Cole.

"I’m so happy he’s back. Look at this sorcery," said Michael Ritter.

"Nats traded soto and have to face deGrom on the same day," a fan commented.

"Best combination of stuff and command we’ve ever seen as an SP. ridiculous," a fan claimed.

"This is one of those mutant pitches that has so much carry that the batter and umpire can’t comprehend that gravity did not pull it below the strike zone," wrote Tim Finnegan.

Straight heat; Jacob deGrom is back.

As long as he stays healthy, the Mets will be a big challenge for the rest of baseball.

Catch deGrom in action right now on MLB Network.