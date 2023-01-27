Baseball World Reacts To New York Mets Announcement

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: A New York Mets baseball cap on the stairs of the dugout before the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Mets fans won't have to worry about Jeff McNeil leaving Queens anytime soon.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Mets have agreed to a four-year, $50 million extension with McNeil. This contract includes a fifth-year club option that could take the max value to $63.75 million.

McNeil was the National League batting champion last season. He had a .326 batting average, nine home runs and 62 RBIs.

The baseball world believes this contract is a bargain for the Mets, and rightfully so. McNeil is in the prime of his career.

"$12.5m AAV for the batting champion," one person said. "Guys wanna play for the Mets. What an awesome time to be a fan."

"Great deal for the #Mets," a Mets fan wrote in response to the news. "Tremendous value. McNeil taking a discount to stay in New York. Unfinished business. He’s a true Met through and through."

"This is HUGEEEE," another fan tweeted.

With McNeil's contract situation taken care of, there's not much left for the front office to do this offseason.

After all, the Mets have more than enough firepower to make a World Series run next season.