Baseball World Reacts To The Mets’ Disastrous Meltdown

A general view of Citi Field during a New York Mets game.NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 17: Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets pitches to Pedro Severino #29 of the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Citi Field on April 17, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The last few days have been a disaster for the New York Mets, who are on the verge of being swept by the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates.

On Saturday, the Mets blew leads of 6-0 and 7-4 before losing on a walk-off grand slam. This afternoon, the NL East leaders surrendered six runs in the bottom of the first, with the final three coming in embarrassing fashion.

Making matters worse, the team has put shortstop Francisco Lindor and star pitcher Jacob deGrom on the injured list in consecutive days. Barring a massive comeback today, the Mets are about to drop their fourth-straight game to the Pirates and fall to 47-43.

Looking around the baseball media world and the consensus is clear: the Mets have a problem on their hands. The season is far from over, but they need to do something to turn things around–and fast.

The one thing saving the Mets right now is the fact that the NL East is incredibly weak this year. Even if New York loses today and the Phillies beat the Marlins, the Mets will still be in first place by one game.

The Marlins are 40-52 and in last place, while the Nationals (42-49) are floundering in fourth. The Braves (45-46) are only three games back right now but won’t have Ronald Acuna Jr. the rest of the season.

Philadelphia (46-45) is the best bet to unseat the Mets, but they have issues as well, namely an awful bullpen. The Mets just need to stabilize themselves in order to remain in first.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.