Baseball World Reacts To The Mets’ Disastrous Meltdown

The last few days have been a disaster for the New York Mets, who are on the verge of being swept by the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates.

On Saturday, the Mets blew leads of 6-0 and 7-4 before losing on a walk-off grand slam. This afternoon, the NL East leaders surrendered six runs in the bottom of the first, with the final three coming in embarrassing fashion.

Making matters worse, the team has put shortstop Francisco Lindor and star pitcher Jacob deGrom on the injured list in consecutive days. Barring a massive comeback today, the Mets are about to drop their fourth-straight game to the Pirates and fall to 47-43.

Looking around the baseball media world and the consensus is clear: the Mets have a problem on their hands. The season is far from over, but they need to do something to turn things around–and fast.

Mets in Melt Down mode as I have said at @BallNineTweet and many interviews @mets are lucky they are in putrid NL East. 3 run E by Walker on Little League play and then he argues. Jaw dropping error and reax. Epic loss last night Epic error by Walker. Clown Show — Kevin Kernan (@AMBS_Kernan) July 18, 2021

The Mets are down 6-0 in the first. Luis Rojas has been ejected. They are on the verge of being swept by the Pirates. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 18, 2021

An absolute nightmare of a first inning for the Mets. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) July 18, 2021

Hello 911? I’d like to report that the NY Mets are trying to kill me. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 18, 2021

Phillies are showing Mets go down 6-0 to the Pirates in Pittsburgh and watching Luis Rojas get ejected Phillies fans cheering Phillies could be 1 game behind Mets for first place end of day pic.twitter.com/51J659B2Qs — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 18, 2021

Replace “Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR’” in this tweet with “the Mets doing something spectacularly boneheaded” and the sentiment still applies. https://t.co/vCwcfDInDf — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 18, 2021

Luis Rojas was clearly trying to fire up his team. He was as mad as he’s been as manager of this club. His argument was obviously wrong, but the intent is clearly there. Its not a moral victory by any means. He unquestionably has a four alarm fire with the #Mets right now. — Michael Baron (@michaelgbaron) July 18, 2021

Sound the alarm. The #Mets have officially reached the point of panic city — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) July 18, 2021

The one thing saving the Mets right now is the fact that the NL East is incredibly weak this year. Even if New York loses today and the Phillies beat the Marlins, the Mets will still be in first place by one game.

The Marlins are 40-52 and in last place, while the Nationals (42-49) are floundering in fourth. The Braves (45-46) are only three games back right now but won’t have Ronald Acuna Jr. the rest of the season.

Philadelphia (46-45) is the best bet to unseat the Mets, but they have issues as well, namely an awful bullpen. The Mets just need to stabilize themselves in order to remain in first.