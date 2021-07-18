Baseball World Reacts To Tough Jacob deGrom News

The New York Mets have had a rough weekend, dropping two games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and losing ace Jacob deGrom to the injured list.

Forearm tightness is the reason for deGrom’s IL stint. He has not pitched since July 7, and manager Luis Rojas says he won’t throw again until his arm feels right.

Injuries have been an issue for the Mets all season long, and now the NL East leaders will have to endure having their Cy Young pitcher and big money shortstop on the IL at the same time. Francisco Lindor was placed on the injured list on Saturday with an oblique issue and is “week-to-week.”

The Mets are 47-42 overall and still in first place, but there’s concern that things could slip away if deGrom is forced to miss an extended period of time.

Without deGrom, the Mets will look to avoid a sweep against the Pirates this afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

All-Star Taijuan Walker will be on the mound trying to snap New York out of a mini-funk. The Mets have dropped three straight games to Pittsburgh, including last Sunday’s loss before the All-Star break.