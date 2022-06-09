Baseball World Reacts To Umpire's Horrible Call

(Photo by Getty Images)

An umpire's job is often difficult, but they're expected to at least get clear balls and strikes correct until the robot overlords one day take over.

However, home-plate umpire Ed Hickox had a baffling moment early in Thursday afternoon's game between the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

White Sox righty Dylan Cease threw a knucklecurve right over the plate to Cody Bellinger during the second inning. The broadcast's built-in strike zone wasn't necessary to realize the pitch was virtually right down the middle. If anything, Bellinger may regret not swinging.

A few awkward seconds passed without Hickox signaling a strike call. Cease couldn't believe it, and neither can fans seeing the footage on Twitter.

Fortunately, Cease recovered and got Bellinger to strike out swinging. He was cruising through a stacked Dodgers lineup until allowing six unearned runs in the fifth inning.

Hickox wasn't the only person to make a head-scratching call in this game, as White Sox manager Tony La Russa issued an intentional walk on a 1-2 count to Trea Turner. The next batter, Max Muncy, hit a three-run homer.

As the Dodgers look to close out a 11-7 victory on the road in the ninth, baseball fans will wonder when an effective automated strike zone will be ready.