Baseball World Reacts To Yankees, Guardians News

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will wait another day to play Game 2 of their ALDS series.

Both teams announced that Thursday night's scheduled game is postponed until Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET due to anticipated inclement weather in the Bronx.

The Yankees began the series with a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night. Although it wasn't a travel day, both American Leagues series had an unordinary off day between Games 1 and 2.

Fans are wondering why MLB didn't move this game up to Wednesday when seeing rain in the forecast.

This change could mean the Yankees and Guardians will have to play four games in four days, if necessary. Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday night in Cleveland, and they'd have to travel back to New York for Game 5 on Monday.

Guardians ace Shane Bieber gets an extra day off after pitching 7.2 masterful innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

However, one fan noted a potentially significant advantage for the Bronx Bombers. Their Game 2 starter, Nestor Cortes, excelled in day games this season, posting a 1.98 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 74 innings.

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros, scheduled for 3:37 p.m. ET, is now Thursday's only remaining MLB game.

TBS will televise Friday's Game 2 between the Yankees and Guardians.