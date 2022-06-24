Baseball World Reacts To Yankees Incredible Comeback Win vs. Astros

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his ninth inning game winning base hit against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Astros 7-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees proved on Thursday night why they're currently the team to beat in the MLB. Despite facing a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Houston Astros, they mounted an epic comeback.

It all started with Aaron Hicks' game-tying, three-run homer that sent the crowd in the Bronx into a frenzy.

Hicks' home run off Ryan Pressly was so impressive that he took a moment at the plate to admire it.

Later on in the inning, Aaron Judge strengthened his MVP résumé with a game-winning single.

While there is still so much baseball left to play this season, the Yankees' dominant run through June just can't be ignored.

"This Yankee Team," Ryan Ruocco of ESPN and YES Network tweeted.

"This Yankees team is just unbelievable," Tom Scibelli of Barstool Sports said. "What a special group."

"On the night before Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are scheduled to face off in an arbitration case and argue over whether he’s worth $21M or $17M, he delivers a walk-off single in a rousing comeback against Houston. (He’s worth a lot more than both numbers, by the way)," ESPN insider Jeff Passan wrote.

The Yankees own the best record in the league at 52-18.

We'll see if the Yankees can continue their winning ways this Friday evening against the Astros.