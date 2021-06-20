The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Baseball World Reacts To Yankees’ Latest Triple Play

Aroldis Chapman throwing a pitch.NEW YORK, NY - MAY 09: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on May 9, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have had a rare triple play touch so far this season. On Sunday, for the third time in 2021, the Yankees turned three.

It happened in the top of the ninth, after normally reliable closer Aroldis Chapman, nursing a 2-1 lead, walked the first two hitters of the inning to put himself in a jam. Chapman then fell behind catcher Sean Murphy 1-0, meaning he had thrown nine balls in 10 pitches.

The hard-throwing lefty delivered a strike on his ensuing offering though, getting Murphy to do this.

Incredibly, this is the Yankees’ third triple play of the season and second in the last four days. Two have come with Chapman on the mound in the ninth inning.

Needless to say, this feat was largely met with disbelief by the majority of the baseball world.

As inconsistent as the Yankees have been this season, they’ve managed to turn three triple plays and are near the top of the league in comeback and walk-off wins.

It has been a strange 71 games for the 38-33 Bronx Bombers.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.