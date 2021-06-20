Baseball World Reacts To Yankees’ Latest Triple Play

The New York Yankees have had a rare triple play touch so far this season. On Sunday, for the third time in 2021, the Yankees turned three.

It happened in the top of the ninth, after normally reliable closer Aroldis Chapman, nursing a 2-1 lead, walked the first two hitters of the inning to put himself in a jam. Chapman then fell behind catcher Sean Murphy 1-0, meaning he had thrown nine balls in 10 pitches.

The hard-throwing lefty delivered a strike on his ensuing offering though, getting Murphy to do this.

Just ending the game on our daily triple play 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Hwt7C8hRqj — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 20, 2021

Incredibly, this is the Yankees’ third triple play of the season and second in the last four days. Two have come with Chapman on the mound in the ninth inning.

Needless to say, this feat was largely met with disbelief by the majority of the baseball world.

THE YANKEES JUST TURNED ANOTHER TRIPLE PLAY — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) June 20, 2021

Things may be turning for the Yankees. Quite a way to end game. https://t.co/TPqwPtbOru — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 20, 2021

Walk off triple play for @Yankees Ive never seen that. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) June 20, 2021

Incredible! 12 Teams with 3 Triple Plays in Season (MLB Record)

1882 Cincinnati Red Stockings

1885 New York Giants

1886 Brooklyn Grays

1890 Rochester Broncos

1911 Tigers

1924 Red Sox

1964 Phillies

1965 Cubs

1979 Red Sox

1979 Athletics

2016 White Sox

** 2021 Yankees — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) June 20, 2021

The 2021 Yankees are the first MLB team ever to turn 2 triple plays in the 9th inning or later in one season — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) June 20, 2021

An old fashion walk off triple play — Evan Roberts (@EvanRobertsWFAN) June 20, 2021

That has to be the first game-winning triple play of all-time??? #Yankees — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) June 20, 2021

As inconsistent as the Yankees have been this season, they’ve managed to turn three triple plays and are near the top of the league in comeback and walk-off wins.

It has been a strange 71 games for the 38-33 Bronx Bombers.