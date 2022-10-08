Baseball World Stunned By Max Scherzer's Performance Last Night

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets leaves a game in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals with assistant athletic trainer Joe Golia at Citi Field on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

When the New York Mets signed Max Scherzer to a three-year, $130 million contract, the hope was that he'd be dominant in critical situations. Well, that wasn't the case for the three-time Cy Young winner on Friday night.

Scherzer allowed seven earned runs in 4⅔ innings in a Game 1 Wild Card loss to the San Diego Padres.

It was a shocking performance to say the least, as four different members of the Padres hit a home run off Scherzer.

As you'd expect, the MLB world couldn't help but discuss Scherzer's horrific outing.

"This has got to be the most stunning poor Mets pitching performance since Tom Glavine's final start of the 2007 season," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com tweeted. "It was legitimately jarring to see Max Scherzer, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, walk off the mound at Citi Field as boos rained down upon him."

"Scherzer throwing BP in the playoffs. Booed off the mound. What a scene," Eric Hubbs of Barstool Sports said.

"This is going to be unpopular but...you bought Max Scherzer for THIS game," one person wrote. "The Mets don't win 101 without him but they 100% make the playoffs without him. They're in the same position without him. You got him for THIS game. And he blew it."

In his postgame press conference, Scherzer told reporters: "This is going to be a late night for me."

Scherzer won't have a chance to redeem himself if the Mets don't win the next two games against the Padres.