Beloved Major League Baseball Reporter Has Died At 64

Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of longtime reporter and analyst Mel Antonen, who passed away on Saturday from a rare autoimmune disease and complications from COVID-19.

Antonen was 64. He joined USA TODAY in 1986, covering baseball as well as Olympics and bowling. He would later go on to become an analyst for MASN and radio host for Sirius-XM.

In 2017, Antonen was inducted into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame.

“I love baseball because it always brings me home,” Antonen during his induction speech. “A baseball park in my mind is a home. It doesn’t matter if it’s next to a cornfield, as it is in Lake Norden, or if it is next to a rumbling subway, in New York.”

Mel Antonen, the former USA TODAY MLB reporter who lived for baseball, dies at 64. https://t.co/WHqedg447D via ⁦@USATODAY⁩ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 31, 2021

This afternoon, tributes to Antonen began pouring in from around the baseball world. Clearly, the man left a lasting impact.

Just learning that @MelAntonen — long-time baseball writer, and really good guy — has passed away after a long battle with an auto-immune disease and COVID. Condolences to Mel’s family and loved ones. Rest In Peace, Mel, as you settle in to Heaven’s press box. — Claire Smith ⚾️ (@MzCSmith) January 31, 2021

We are saddened by the passing of long time baseball reporter Mel Antonen, who was a fixture in the Nationals press box for many years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ZcQxwCdFDm — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) January 31, 2021

The Orioles are heartbroken by the passing of decorated Baltimore sportswriter Mel Antonen. pic.twitter.com/TLBGgDi3C1 — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) January 31, 2021

Heartbroken to hear of Mel Antonen’s passing. One of the nicest men I have encountered in press boxes over the past 20 years. Rest in peace, my friend. https://t.co/Pti9x7HnIk — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 31, 2021

You’re gonna have to forgive the thread, but, Erika & I Got the sad news this morning that our friend & my colleague Mel Antonen passed away last night. He was just incredibly kind, warm, funny, and a person I always loved to be around. — Mike Ferrin (@Mike_Ferrin) January 31, 2021

Nothing is more difficult than saying goodbye to a close friend. Especially one you respected so much. Here is my piece on my buddy, sportswriter and baseball analyst, Mel Antonen, who passed away last night. It is unlocked for all to read. https://t.co/WTdMJuhxIY — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) January 31, 2021

Antonen is survived by his wife and son. We’re sending them our deepest condolences during this time.